Stephen Joseph Croncota

July 8, 1929 - September 6, 2020Stephen Joseph Croncota of Fairfield, CT, passed away on September 6, 2020. Steve was born on July 8, 1929 in Ansonia, CT to the late Louisa Byrne Croncota and Stephen J. Croncota. He graduated from Quinnipiac College and received his MBA from the University of New Haven. He spent most of his career with Xerox Corp. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and John Yustin. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Scanlon Croncota, and their three children, Stephen (Ricardo), Peter, and Ellen. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, services will be private for the family.



