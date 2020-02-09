|
|
Stephen Robert Csire
Stephen Robert Csire, 67, of Shelton, beloved husband of Muriel Csire, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on February 4, 2020. Born on January 8, 1953 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Mary and Stephen Csire, Jr. Stephen was very passionate about golf and enjoyed watching football. He and his grandson, Christian, bonded over their love for watching sports together. Stephen loved spending time in the yard gardening and traveling any chance he could, especially to New York City. His family meant the world to him and will miss him dearly.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Muriel; his beloved daughter, Megan Csire; adoring grandson, Christian Stephen Csire; brother, Andrew (Maryanne) Csire; beloved sister-in-law, Eleanor Csire; cherished nephew, John William Kerrigan; and many more extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, William Csire.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St., Shelton (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020