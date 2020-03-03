Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
395 Anton Street
Bridgeport, CT
Stephen Foldy Obituary
Stephen A. Foldy
Stephen A. Foldy, age 85, of Fairfield, passed away on February 29, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 31, 1934. Stephen retired as Senior Vice President of Connecticut National Bank after 35 years. He served in the United States Naval Reserves and was also a charter member of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club. Stephen was a kind and loving family man who enjoyed helping others in his community.
Stephen is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Katherine, and his four devoted children, Cathy and (Pat) Rubano, Mary Ann and (Edward) O'Keefe, Stephanie and (John) Wisner and Stephen J. and (Boguslawa) Foldy. He is also survived by his loving brother, Thomas Foldy, and his loving sister Margaret Hart.
His Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Andrew Church, 395 Anton Street Bridgeport, CT 06606. His interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Fairfield Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 432 Fairfield, CT 06824. For travel direction, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020
