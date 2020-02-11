|
|
Stephen G. Gulyas, Jr.
Stephen G. Gulyas, Jr., age 75, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Susan O'Shea Gulyas, entered into eternal life on February 9, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Stephen attended Notre Dame High School and earned an Associate's Degree from Sacred Heart University. He had worked for D.M. Reid Company, the Stop & Shop Warehouse in Branford, and then spent 28 years at the Home Depot in Fairfield. Stephen was an amateur chef, enjoyed reading, and was a sports enthusiast…he loved those Yankees. Stephen's greatest passion was spending time with his family. As you drive on I-95, you can see Stephen as the Poster Boy for Bridgeport Hospital on some of the highway billboards. In addition to his devoted wife, Susan, Stephen's memory will be lovingly remembered by his loving daughter, MaryKate Gulyas, of Fairfield; two brothers, Ron Gulyas, and his wife, Margie, of Waterbury, VT and Bob Gulyas of Naugatuck; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Margaret Polzer Gulyas; and a brother, Ray Gulyas, and his wife, MaryAnn. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emery Church, 838 Kings Highway East, Fairfield. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Friday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or . For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020