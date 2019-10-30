|
|
Stephen Girard
Stephen Edward Girard loving father and Papa, passed away on October 16, 2019, at the age of 66 surrounded by loved ones.
Steve was born on November 29, 1952 in Quincy Mass to Maurice and Lillian (Days) Girard. He received his BS in Plastics Engineering from Lowell Technological University in 1975 and was the inventor of patents over his career. He worked for Pitney Bowes and Covidien until he retired in 2014.
Steve, known to his friends as G-Man, remained a supportive Brother of his college fraternity Sigma Phi Omicron and a member of the New Haven Harley (HOG) Chapter and let's not forget a loyal Red Sox Fan!
He enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, spending time with his grandchildren, visiting friends and family, live concerts, attending Red Sox games, and riding his Harley for pleasure as well as many charity rides. He will be remembered for his loyalty, infectious laughter, quick wit, wisdom, and the valiant way he led his life in the face of cancer. As a father he was the rock that kept us grounded through all of life's curveballs and as a Papa, he was the best anyone could ask for. His grandchildren will remember him for his tickle monster impressions and his warm hugs.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Maurice, his mother, Lillian and an older brother, William Girard. He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Cartier of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tiffany Nash and son-in-law David Nash of Suwanee, Georgia, 7 grandchildren, Andrew Nash, Robert Cartier, William Cartier, Noah Nash, Sarah Cartier, Lillian Nash & Georgia Nash, his brother, Philip and sister-in-law Denise Girard of NH, former spouse Janet Girard-Cooper of Monroe, CT, nieces Krystal Nickerson, Angela Girard, Kimberly Howell, Christine Saul, Rebecca Saul, & cousins, Carol (Weeks) Brown & Steve Brown, Pamela Parsons, Paula Misci, Pat Batleman, Frank Days, Jim Saudade, Mary Ellen Saudade and long time dear friend Donna Shackett of CT & FL.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held in the Spring to incorporate G-Man's last Harley ride…on this earth.
Donations can be made in his honor to the charity that was very close to his heart:
https://connecticutchildrens.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019