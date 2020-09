Rev. Stephen J. BalintThe Reverend Stephen J. Balint passed away on May 16, 2020. He was 81 years of age. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Frank J. Caggiano as the principal celebrant at St. Ann Church, 481 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Father Balint. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com