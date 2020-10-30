1/
Stephen J. Drotar
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen J. Drotar
Stephen J. Drotar, 82, of Milford, formerly of Orange, beloved husband of Shelia Drotar, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Stephen was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 17, 1938 to the late Stephen and Helen Kuchan Drotar.
Stephen was a passionate Duck Pin Bowler who is featured in their Connecticut Hall of Fame. He was an avid Yankee and UCONN basketball fan and loved playing Texas Hold'em at the casino. Stephen worked as a concrete mixer driver for Beard Concrete before owning his own trucking business for many years.
In addition to his wife, Shelia, Stephen leaves behind his son, Michael Drotar and his wife Marie of Branford and granddaughter, Samantha Drotar of New Britain. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen M. Drotar. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Milford Hospital ICU for their warm and compassionate care.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 71 River St., Milford, CT. Interment will take place at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Interment
Orange Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cody-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved