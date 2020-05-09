Stephen J. Fitzpatrick, Jr.

Stephen J. Fitzpatrick Jr., 92, of Glenburn, Maine, formerly of Stratford, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 30, 2020.

He was predeceased by his adoring wife of 48 years Joan R. (Ferris) Fitzpatrick.

"Junie" as he was better known to those who knew and loved him, was born on August 26, 1927 to Stephen Sr. and Margaret (Robertson) Fitzpatrick. A large family of eleven children gathered around the dinner table in Stratford during those early years.

He served his country proudly as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. Junie loved all things aviation and often fondly recalled flying "Dawn Patrol" out of Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Stratford.

Widely respected by those familiar with his considerable talents as a machinist, he enjoyed a 38 year long career at Avco Lycoming in Stratford. There was little that he couldn't fix. Friends and family often benefitted greatly as his giving spirit always guided his gentle hand to reach out and help.

He lived a full, rewarding life in his later years with his son and family in Glenburn, Maine. His presence in their lives was a gift anew each and every breaking dawn. He will be sadly missed by his loving son Stephen J. Fitzpatrick III, wife Lisa and grandsons Stephen IV and Matthew, his adoring daughter, Linda Hanson and Jay Miller of Las Vegas, Nevada, and finally, his only remaining sibling, Dorothy Hutchinson of Bridgeport, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Junie's life will be held at a later date to be announced when family and friends can gather safely to reminisce and share treasured stories of this amazing man. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store