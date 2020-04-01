|
|
Stephen J. Takach
Stephen John Takach returned home to the Lord on March 26th at the West Haven VA Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born in Bridgeport on March 2, 1946 to Stephen and Dorothy Kish Takach and grew up on Rivercliff Dr. in Milford and resided in North Haven for the past 45 years. He was educated at Fairfield Prep and Sacred Heart University. Stephen proudly served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Combat Tracker Teams of the Vietnam War and the Vietnam Dog Handlers Association. Steve spent his early career in retail and food service management and later pursued a career in real estate with Weichert Shoreline Realtors. Steve took pleasure in tending to his garden and watching the birds, deer and wildlife that would roam into his backyard. He was a fan of science fiction and pondering the mysteries of the universe. Steve was a fantastic cook and made the most delicious Rum Raisin and Orange Cranberry Sauce on Thanksgiving and was at home manning the grill during the summer months. Steve's favorite place to spend time was anywhere along the shoreline with his family, taking his boat out of New Haven or spending summers at the Rhode Island or Cape Cod beaches. Even when his health limited his mobility, he was perfectly content driving along the coast with Kathy and grabbing a bite to eat. Steve always had a love for animals and over the last several years he and Kathy adopted several senior cats to provide a loving home. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Katherine Palmer Takach of North Haven and two cherished children, Stephanie Takach Pelletier and her husband Jon Pelletier of Los Angeles and Jeffrey Takach and his wife Gillian Tanz Takach of Ridgefield along with his grandson Benjamin Takach, his sister-in-law Maureen Palmer Condosta and Peter Condosta of Cheshire, brothers-in-law Fred and Carol Palmer of Bethlehem and Jack and Joann Palmer of LaLuz, NM. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. His family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr Kravetz and all the doctors, physician's assistants, nurses and staff at the West Haven VA Medical Center for the excellent care and love shown to him. A very special thanks to Bruce Williams and Sharon of VNA Home Healthcare for their excellent care and friendship.
Funeral services will be private and he will be laid to rest at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT. A memorial celebration of life will be held later in the summer. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The American Diabetes Association. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2020