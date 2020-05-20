Stephen Katai
Stephen Katai, 88, formerly of Fairfield, died on May 17, 2020 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven due to complications from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of the late Lenke Katai, who had predeceased him on November 23, 2016. Born December 23, 1931 in Berhida, Hungary, Stephen had immigrated to the United States shortly after the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and had been a long-time Fairfield resident prior to his moving to New Haven in late 2018. He had been a tool and die maker by profession, retiring from Scan Tool in Trumbull. In his free time, Stephen had enjoyed reading Hungarian literature, particularly poetry, and gardening, with his organic tomatoes and peppers being his pride and joy. Stephen is survived by his sons, Stephen J. Katai, of West Haven, and Francis C. Katai and his wife, Trinh Bui, also of West Haven, and Francis and Trinh's children, his beloved granddaughter, Juniper, and cherished grandson, Cedar. He is also survived by a niece and nephew in his native Hungary and their families. Thank you to all the kind staff at the Mary Wade Home who made Stephen comfortable in his final days. Thank you, too, to the staff at the Ludlowe Center in Fairfield, where Stephen had resided prior to moving to New Haven. A private graveside service was held by the family May 21 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Mary Wade Home, 118 Clinton Ave., New Haven, CT 06513. To sign his online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2020.