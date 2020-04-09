|
Stephen M. Kopas
Beloved brother and uncle passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Born in Bridgeport, CT to Michael Kopas and Vivian Kopas He graduated from Stratford High School in 1964 and Butler Business School. He was an avid sports fan and went every year to Montreal Canada to watch his favorite team the Montreal Canadians Hockey team. Other favorite teams were the St.Louis Cardinals, Golden State Warriors and S.F. 49ers. He was a Little League coach in the 70's and enjoyed going to his brother Gary's Little League and Pop Warner games and his family. Steve was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Stratford. He enjoyed his time volunteering at the Spooner House in Shelton and at his church. Beloved brother to Gary Tanguay Sr., Gilbert Tanguay(Lynn), and Pamela Renkowsky (Alex). Uncle to Gary Tanguay Jr., Michael Tanguay, Karen Reid, Alex and Marshall Renkowsky, and Christopher Flathers. Great-uncle to Samantha Churchill, David Reid, Tim and Emily Renkowsky and Eliana Velazquez. He was predeceased by a sister Sharon Flathers and two nephews. He was a good, caring and thoughtful man who will be missed. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church in Stratford and posted in the CT Post. Donations in Steve's honor may be made to the First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Straford, CT 06615 or Spooner House, 30 Todd Road, Shelton, CT 06484.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020