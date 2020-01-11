|
|
STEPHEN P. LANZO, JR.
Dec. 2, 1945 - Jan. 13, 2019 Stephen P. Lanzo, Jr. passed away at his Lahaina, Hawaii home on January 13, 2019 at the age of 73. He will be laid to rest at Union cemetery in Stratford on January 13, 2020 at 11am. Stephen was born in Bridgeport, CT to Stephen P. Lanzo, Sr. and Anna M. (Moffitt) Lanzo. Steve attended Notre Dame High School and graduated from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Steve worked for ITT Corporation for many years. He transferred to Oahu, Hawaii with ITT in 1983 as a financial executive. There, he was involved in a variety of civic and professional organizations, including the Honolulu Club and the Hawaii Society of CPAs. He retired to Maui in 2007. Steve embraced the Aloha spirit. He changed careers to fulfill his life's mission of service and worked as a licensed massage therapist and hypnotherapist. He was a spiritual seeker who practiced meditation, yoga, and Tibetan Buddhism. He loved nature, spending time with his beloved pets, and especially his children and grandchildren. Steve is survived by his son Stephen P. Lanzo III, his wife Kendra, and their three children of Verona, NJ; son Michael Lanzo and his wife Erin of Boston, MA; former daughter-in-law Triniti Lanzo and her family of Wailuku, HI; and many friends who miss him dearly.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020