|
|
Stephen L. Leonetti, Sr.
Dec. 25, 1937 - April 19, 2020 ANSONIA - Stephen Louis Leonetti, Sr., age 82 of Ansonia, entered into peaceful rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Born in Bridgeport on Dec. 25,1937, he was a son of the late Louis and Josephine Leonetti. Stephen leaves behind his 4 loving children, Debra Pekar, Lori Leonetti, Stephen Leonetti, Jr, and his wife Christina, and David Leonetti and his wife Diane; 7 adored grandchildren, Wenonah, Alexis, Ashleigh, Justin, Vicki, Jessica, Stephen 3rd; 3 cherished great-grandchildren, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his former wife Bernice Leonetti who he remained friends with until he passed, along with his life companion Dorothy Vincent and extended family. Stephen was predeceased by his brother, Robert Leonetti and sister, Maria Delores Merly. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with his services. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Stephen may consider making a donation to Saint Vincent Heart Failure Clinic c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020