|
|
Stephen Lucas
Stephen Lucas, 91, of Meriden, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Silver Springs Care Center. He was born in Bridgeport on November 2, 1927 to the late Stephen Sr. and Mary Dorin Lucas, and honorably served in the Army during WWII.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service with full military honors on Friday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane Middletown, CT. Please meet at the cemetery office. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. For online condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019