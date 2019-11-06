Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elks Club of West Haven
265 Main St.
View Map
Stephen M. DeRosa age 61 died Friday, November 1, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Steve, a Fairfield resident, was born in Milford were he also resided earlier in life, he was a landscaper for Four Seasons Landscaping of Fairfield. Steve is survived by 2 brothers; Dominic DeRosa and wife Theresa of West Haven and Robert DeRosa of Ansonia. 2 sisters; Elizabeth Iannello and companion Scott of Guilford and Elaine Young of RI. A sister-in-law Barbara DeRosa of Cheshire and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers Christopher and Michael DeRosa. Friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering on Saturday, November 30th from 1 to 3pm in the Elks Club of West Haven, 265 Main St., burial will be private in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford at a later date. The LARSON FUNERAL HOME, Bridgeport is in care of arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019
