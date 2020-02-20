Home

On this day, Wednesday February 12, 2020, our brother joined his family in Heaven. He was a big man with a soft heart and an avid New York Giants fan. Stephen was born in Bridgeport, CT on September 14,1959. Lived most of his life in Bridgeport until moving to Naugatuck in 2001 with his family. He's survived by loving his wife Debra Mackin and son William Mackin. Also, his sisters, Cynthia Mackin Zbras (Peter) Oxford, Nancy Bukowski of Maine, Susan Mackin of Bridgeport, and Rosemary Nichols of Bristol. Stephen was predeceased by his loving parents Annie and Anthony Mackin, and son Donald Taggart. Reception will be held on February 22rd at the Eagle's Club in Naugatuck from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. for Family and Friends.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2020
