Stephen Keep Morse
Stephen Keep Morse, age 82, a resident of Shelton for nearly 43 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Regency House in Wallingford after an extended illness. Steve was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on April 23, 1938, son of the late Horace and Anne (Halligan) Morse. He spent parts of his childhood in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut, graduating from New Canaan High School in 1957. He then spent two years studying mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. Steve proudly served his country for five and a half years, primarily at Coast Guard Air Station Miami. He completed "A" school in Elizabeth City, NC, to qualify as an Aviation Machinist's Mate in 1962. In Miami, he maintained and repaired helicopters as well as participated in search and rescue flights off the Florida coast and in the Everglades. He earned a "Winged S" Rescue Award for his involvement in life saving rescues. While in Miami, Steve met Helen Dabrowski and they married in June 1966, just as he embarked on a 34-year career with Sikorsky Aircraft. He started as a field representative in California, where he supported both military and commercial helicopter operators. After brief stays in San Francisco and Santa Ana, Steve and Helen settled in Chula Vista, California, in 1968 to raise their children. His work also entailed lengthy assignments to Thailand (1967-68), where he was Sikorsky's liaison to the USAF 40th Helicopter Squadron, and Vietnam (1970-71), where he assisted the Marines with battle damage repair and accident investigations. On top of work and family life, Steve continued his education at National University in San Diego, completing his bachelor's degree in business administration in 1975. As his responsibilities at Sikorsky grew, he relocated to Connecticut to take a supervisory role and settled his family in Shelton in 1977. He eventually rose to manage several helicopter production programs, finally retiring from Sikorsky in 1999. An active retiree, Steve was appointed to the Shelton Water Pollution Control Authority, and served for many years as Vice Chair. He volunteered with the Republican Town Committee, and was a delegate to several state conventions. An avid golfer, he was a member of Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club in Trumbull and enjoyed weekly golf outings with fellow retirees. He loved yard work of any kind, especially in his large backyard garden, and took great pride in his home-grown vegetables. During the winter months, the local computer club and jigsaw puzzles occupied his time (and the dining room table). In his younger years, he coached baseball and was an accomplished rifleman and duck hunter. He will be remembered as a man of quiet dignity, possessing a great sense of humor, a tendency for embellished storytelling, and a knack for fixing anything. In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Helen, he is survived by their four children: Stephen Keep Morse II and his wife Maureen of Franklin, MA; Robert Morse and his wife Kimberly of North Wales, PA; Julia Donaldson and her husband Brian of East Longmeadow, MA; and Elizabeth Luoma and her husband Jeffrey of North Haven, CT; his sister Marian Kindler of Winfield, IL; and 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Kathleen, Matthew, Michael, Sean, Lindsey, David, Erik, Kaitlyn, James, and Ruth. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 11th, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for entry. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378 or coastguardfoundation.org
