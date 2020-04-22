|
|
Stephen P. Chakmakjian
Stephen Pascal Chakmakjian, 91, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18th 2020 at the Jewish Home, where he resided for the past 3 years. He was previously a resident of Trumbull. He was born in Beit Jamal, Palestine and was the son of Eugenia and Pascal Chakmakjian. He spent many years in Jerusalem and was an altar server at the Holy Sepulchre. Stephen learned his trade as an electrician in Jordan and was fluent in five languages. He moved to the United States at the age of 27 and worked as an electrician at Carpenter Steele for 30 years. He embraced his life in retirement beginning at the age of 58. Stephen met his wife, Florence Demirjian and married in 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in November 2019. He found great joy and pride in his family and shared stories with anyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Florence Chakmakjian, their 3 children and 6 grandchildren; Stephen H. Chakmakjian and son Dillon of Fort Collins, Colorado; Diane M. Sheehan and late husband Kevin Sheehan and their daughters Sydney and Jacquelyn of Trumbull, Connecticut; Mary Rose Bandereck and husband R. Christopher and their sons Christian, Damian and Julian of Topsfield, Massachusetts. Additionally, he will be remembered by several nieces and nephews, especially his niece Madlen Chakmakjian and many lifelong friends and neighbors. Stephen was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and John Chakmakjian and sisters, Mary Chakmakjian and Virginia Blanchard. His legacy was his faith, pride, loyalty, and his belief in the importance of education. Stephen took pride in his craftsmanship, garden, love of animals and most importantly his Turkish coffee. Most notably, Stephen left his words to live by: "Always be a leader, and whatever it is you decide to do, be the best at it"! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, 80 Bigelow Ave., suite 300 Watertown Ma 02472 https://ars1910.org/give/ or CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110 Akron, OH 44333 or https://cjdfoundation.org/donate.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020