Stephen J. Petrovich, age 87, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Stephen was born October 7, 1932 to the late Helen (Biellik) Smarzik and the late Stephen J. Petrovich Sr. He was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, attended Bullard-Havens Technical School, and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at DuPont Corporation as a Mill Wright. Throughout most of his adult life, he was known for sharing his affinity of bicycles to locals in town, his neighbors and family. Many knew Stephen as "The Bike Man" in Fairfield. His passion for bicycles brought happiness and joy to his life and he loved to share that joy with others. Stephen was a kind, gentle man, who loved flowers and gardening, animals, classic cars, tinkering in his garage, and spending time with family. He always gave words of wisdom and encouragement and was kind to everyone he met.
He cared deeply for his family and loved ones and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Stephen is survived by his beloved wife, Joan (Herman) Petrovich, to whom he was happily married to for 60 years. In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his daughter, Deborah Petrovich and her wife, Elisabeth Cade of Monroe; his grandchildren, Stephen Gustafson and his husband, Brian McGunagle, and their son Henry, of Westport; Kevin Gustafson and his fiancé, Lauren Demaray, and his son Dylan, of Washington; Laura Gustafson and her fiancé, Brandon Abbey, of Norwalk; and Bridgette Gustafson of Monroe; his step-grandchildren, Andrew Strauss of New Haven, Peter Strauss of New Jersey, and William Strauss of Pennsylvania; his sister, Judy (Don) Keegan of Stratford; his sister-in-law, Catherine (Bill) Coleman of Cooperstown, New York, his brother-in-law, Bill (Vicki) Herman, of Fairfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joanne (Joan) Karker. A private burial will be held at Gate of Heaven cemetery, Trumbull, and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Stephen's memory to the US Veterans Affairs Department in West Haven, Connecticut. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020