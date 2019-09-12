|
Stephen J. Polifka, Jr.
Stephen J. Polifka, Jr., age 54, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, Stephen was raised in Fairfield. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, he worked in carpentry and light construction for most of his life. Those that knew him would agree that he had a heart of gold and showed it to those he loved and cared about. Throughout his struggles, he was still a loving son, brother and uncle. Survivors include his beloved father, Stephen J. Polifka, Sr. and his wife Kathleen of Fairfield; two sisters, Louise M. Vezina and her husband James of Fairfield and Theresa M. Jakab and her husband John of Milford, his nephew James and nieces, Nicole, Alyssa, Brooke and Katrina; three uncles, Vito, (Marie), Robert (Jeanette) and Russell (Elaine) Del Vento and many cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved mother Theresa A. Del Vento Polifka and Uncle, Stephen V. Del Vento (Arlene). The family is especially thankful to his Social Worker, Marcie Tratnyek, for always having his best interest. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. (Enter the Main gate on Stratford Ave and follow Spear-Miller signs to the gravesite.) In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Stephen's memory to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019