Stephen Pronechen, age 71, of Trumbull, husband of Natalie Jankura Pronechen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Mr. Pronechen was a graduate of Fairfield Prep and Sacred Heart University. He had retired from Derby High School where he had taught English for 32 years. Steve had a great interest in cars. He and his wife drove cross country in his 1932 Roadster and traveled to 46 states. Steve was also an avid golfer and bowler. He threw seven 300 games bowling. He established the first bowling team at Trumbull High School and won the championship that same year. Being a devoted father, he coached Little League for his sons' teams. His family spent many years on the baseball fields. Steve had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. The joy of his life was playing with his grandchildren. Pops loved taking them outside and going on trips to Costco. He will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Stephen Pronechen Jr. (Brittany Fabrizio), Michael J. Pronechen and Matthew Pronechen; two grandchildren, Jackson and Phoenix; and one brother, Joseph Pronechen and his wife, Mary. He was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Stephen.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:30 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford and at 9:30 am at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online. Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary