Stephen R. Smith
Stephen R. Smith
Stephen Smith, an award-winning teacher in Fairfield Public Schools for more than 35 years, died October 3 in Chesterfield, MO. He was 84.
Mr. Smith taught at Grasmere School (1965-81) and Stratfield School (1981-99). He was honored as Connecticut Math Teacher of the Year. He also taught for 25 years at Congregation B'nai Israel in Bridgeport.
Stephen Robert Smith was born July 20, 1936, and raised in Springfield, MA.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Paris Smith; two children, Scott Smith and Lisa Smith Goodman; four grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Jackowitz; and a brother, Stuart Smith.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Fairfield Foundation for Education or the Gillette Judaic Enrichment Fund at Congregation B'nai Israel in Bridgeport.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
