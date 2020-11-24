Stephen Fletcher ReckStephen Fletcher Reck, 84, of Monroe, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020.Stephen was born on July 21st, 1936 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He leaves his loving wife Janet of 54 years. They raised two sons, Stephen and Brian, and a daughter, Linda. He served in the United States Army as a radio operator in the 475th Engineer Co. from 1961 to 1965. After being honorably discharged from the service, he worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Union until he retired. Stephen was a proponent of unions, organized labor, and worker's rights. He would support his union on the picket line and would never cross a picket line of other workers on strike.Stephen was a lover of nature and especially fond of those animals that would visit on his back deck. He was an avid gardener who never missed a chance to give a tour of his garden and share whatever was ready for picking. Stephen was passionate about cooking, creating wonderful meals for his family that often featured vegetables fresh from his garden. After retiring, he took great joy in travelling the world and sharing many adventures with his wife Janet in places such as China, Egypt, Greece, Alaska and Norway. Stephen and Janet also included their children and grandchildren on amazing vacations creating many cherished memories. Throughout his life, Stephen never stopped learning and when he was not in the kitchen or garden, he greatly enjoyed reading on all topics.He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and John Reck, as well as his brothers, Robert and John Henry Reck. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Janet Reck; three children, Stephen E. Reck, Brian Reck and Linda Gorman; his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Baker-Reck, son-in law, James Gorman three grandchildren, Stephen N. Reck, Amanda Gorman, and Alyssa Gorman; sisters, Joan Hannon and Helen Claire Kay; as well as many nieces and nephews.A service of remembrance will be scheduled in the future.