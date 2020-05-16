Stephen Sember
1934 - 2020
Stephen Sember, age 85, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Hewitt Health & Rehab. He was born in Derby on October 2, 1934 son of the late Stephen J. and Joan (Kudej) Sember. Stephen worked at Steller's Garage for many years until his retirement. He was survived by several cousins. Stephen's family would like to thank all of the family, friends, neighbors and health care workers for their love and support throughout Stephen's life. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, his funeral services are private. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
