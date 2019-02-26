Stephen Stevens

Stephen Stevens of Milford, CT died unexpectedly on February 24, 2019. Stephen was born on September 23, 1966 to his beloved parents Constantine and Poppy Stevens in Bridgeport. Steve's love of life inspired all who met him. He believed in living life to the fullest and his larger than life personality was infectious. His greatest joys were his two sons Matthew and Nicholas, who brought him endless pride and happiness. He had a passion for hockey with his boys, sailing, and fishing. Steve taught all of those around him the true value of family.

He was predeceased by his father, Constantine Stevens. He is survived by his mother, Poppy Stevens, his beloved sons Matthew and Nicholas Stevens, his fiancée Sarah David and her two children Maddie and Ian David, his sister Kathy Santella and her husband Pat, and his two nieces Mary Connolly (Shane) and Diana Santella.

The Rite of Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis Presbyter officiating followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Go Fund Me Page to support an education fund for Matthew and Nicholas Stevens in memory of Steve. For online condolences, memorial tributes and make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com

AIONIA H MNHMH Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary