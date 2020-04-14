|
Stephen Thomas Symski
Stephen Thomas Symski, age 61, of Shelton, beloved husband of Nancy (Foster) Symski, passed away April 12, 2020 in CT Hospice. Due to the current health situation a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Pains Rd., Trumbull.
To view his full obituary and to leave an online memory, funny story, or picture, visit www.mullinsfh.com. We will use these at the memorial gathering. Memorial contributions may be made to a fund Steve has set up for the Strang Scout camp, which was a place where Tom and the boys made some great memories. https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-symski-camp-fund
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020