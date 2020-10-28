Stephen Szalay

Stephen David Szalay
Stephen David Szalay, 53, son of Julius and Valeria Szalay, lifelong Monroe resident, died suddenly October 25th, 2020, at his home in Monroe, CT.
Steve, was a talented stone mason and a tireless worker. His sense of humor put people at ease, and he was always ready to help a neighbor or friend in need. Steve looked back on his years of football at Masuk with pride; he was All State and declined a full college scholarship to pursue his desire to be a mason. He enjoyed carving knives, fishing, spending time with friends, and what he called "watching chick flicks."
Years of hard physical work took a toll on Steve's body; over the years he suffered from a great deal of pain. His dependence on controlling the pain took so much from his life, a life that he was finally able to get back these last several months. Surrounded by caring friends his eyes shined brightly, he was hopeful and had plans to get back those lost years.
Our family is grateful for those who touched Steve's life, as so many did, in so many ways. Your kindness, generosity and patience is a true blessing.
Steve is survived by his siblings Aniko Ferincz, Hungary, Susanne Smelzer, Myrtle Beach, SC and Julius Szalay, Monroe; in-laws Quentin Smelzer and Lorna Szalay; nieces and nephews Julianna Kerek, Gyula Ferincz, Travis and Ryan Szalay, Brian Smelzer, many cousins in Hungary, and devoted friends. Steve was predeceased by his parents Julius and Valeria Szalay, his nephews Adam and Christian Smelzer, his brother-in-law Istvan and his dear friend Chris. In addition, he leaves behind a legacy of beautiful stonework that will stand strong and memorialize him for years to come.
Stevie's boundless strength was matched only by the size of his heart. He will be sorely missed.
Calling hours will be - Saturday 10-1 at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. This will be followed by an outdoor remembrance around his fire pit at his home for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a small stone to place on his memorial. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
