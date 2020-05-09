Steve Lee
Steve Lee, age 68 of Bridgeport, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mi Jun Lee and loving father of James Lee, Andrea Chang and Jennifer Savi. Funeral services will be held at a later date. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.