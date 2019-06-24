Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:15 PM
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Ann's Basilica
1250 St. Ann's St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Steve Olexovitch
Steve Olexovitch, 89, of Taylor, PA died peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Romayne Maslanka Olexovitch on April 28, 2016.
Born in Taylor, PA on April 12, 1930, son of the late John and Mary Dicko Olexovitch. He was a graduate of Taylor High School, Class of 1948. Steve served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish and the Taylor Senior Citizens.
A natural athlete, Steve excelled in both football and track at Taylor High School, but his true passion and talent was for the game of golf. While in Connecticut he held the distinction of being club champion of Fairchild Wheeler and Tashua Knolls Golf Clubs a combined 5 times as well as winning several member-guest tournaments. His most distinct accomplishment before retiring and returning to PA was becoming the CT Senior State Amateur Golf Champion. He continued to win numerous awards in golf after retirement and even scored a hole-in-one last year at the age of 88, at Pine Hills Golf Club, Taylor.
He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and had a special knack for making everyone around him laugh. He will be sadly missed by family and his many friends.
Surviving are a daughter Marie Parker and husband Tyrone, Stratford, CT, sons Steven and wife Lisa, Palmyra, PA, Paul and wife Debbie, Stratford, CT and Gary, Newtown, CT. Adoring grandchildren, Stephanie Jameson, Brett, Chris, Michelle, Gabrielle and Jack Olexovitch, Alicia, Morgan, Jillian Parker and Jade Turski, great-granchildren, Carson, Ivy, Scarlett Olexovitch and Isla Jameson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Olexovitch Sweeney.
Family and friends are invited to Steve's funeral on Friday, June 28th, at 12:15 p.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, PA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann St., Scranton. Burial with Rite of Committal and Military Honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, PA.
Friends may call Thursday, June 27th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories and extend condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 25, 2019
