Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Keri
Steven Keri, age 83, beloved husband of Ethel Laczko Keri, of Fairfield, passed away on January 2, 2020.
Born in Hungary, he came to America in 1958. As an immigrant, he overcame many hurdles, learning English and proudly serving his new country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked for many years as a tool and die master machinist for Pitney Bowe Corporation, Perkin Elmer Company, and Bic Corporation before his retirement. Always wanting to provide for his family, he willingly made the personal sacrifice of many long hours throughout his career.
He loved his family and friends, and relished the time spent with them. He especially enjoyed family picnics with traditional Hungarian dishes, vacations together, playing pool or pinochle, as well as watching the NY Cosmos Soccer and Pittsburgh Steelers Football. He took great pride in caring for his home and was delighted to pass it down to his family. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Emery Church and felt blessed for achieving the American Dream.
In addition to Ethel his devoted wife of over 50 years, Steve will be remembered by his children, Steven Keri, Thomas Keri and his wife Amanda Vitola; his granddaughters, Makenzie and Julie Keri; his siblings and their families in Hungary. He was predeceased by his son, John.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7, from 4-7 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 1030 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honor will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery.
Having passed from complication of advanced Alzheimer's Disease, his family requests contributions to: The (). For travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
