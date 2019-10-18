Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
Steven H. Lee
Steven Hyuck Lee, 40, of Shelton, passed away in his home on October 16, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport to Sungwoo and Mihee Lee. He is survived by his parents; his cherished aunt, Ursula; his beloved wife, Hester; two loving daughters, Victoria and Elizabeth; two brothers, their wives and sons, Charles, Maria, Charlie and Parker as well as Michael, Ariana and Aris; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Steven was fiercely loyal to his family, found God later in life and enjoyed volunteering at church. In his free time, Steven was a connoisseur of New York City architecture, import cars, electronic music, designer fashion and retro gaming. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 21st, from 4-8 p.m., at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m., at the same location. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven, Trumbull. To leave a condolence, visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
