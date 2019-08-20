|
|
Steven R. Mayne
Steven R. Mayne, age 55 of Shelton, beloved husband of Duangkrai Taweesuk Mayne, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Bridgeport on June 17, 1964, he was a son of the late Ronald R. Mayne, Sr. and Geraldine Bydairk Mayne of Shelton. Steve worked for many years with the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. He enjoyed being in both the Hurricanes and St. Peter's Royalaires Drum Corps, where he established lifelong friends. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with friends and family. Steve was fondly referred to by everyone as "Superman". He was a loving person to all who knew him and will be truly missed. In addition to his wife Duangkrai and his mother Geraldine, he is survived by a son, Brian Mayne and his family of Shelton; brothers, Ronald Mayne, Jr. and his wife Donna of Newtown and Robert Mayne and his wife Kathi of New Milford; aunts, Lucille Savoie and her husband Leonard and Rosemary Bydairk; an uncle, Frank Bydairk and his wife Beverly, two nieces, Noelle and Allison Mayne and cousins, Gerald Savoie and his wife Cindy and Karen Sobbell and her husband Mike as well as his two dogs, Mimi and Mojo. Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A prayer service will take place on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019