Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
420 Coram Ave
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Mullaly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Mullaly


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Mullaly Obituary
Steven Mullaly
Steven Thomas Mullaly, age 40, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 with his family by his side. He is the beloved husband of nearly 11 years to Jessica (Toth) Mullaly. He was born in New Haven on June 23, 1978, loving son of Thomas and Ann Marie (Achilli) Mullaly of Winter Garden, Florida. He is the cherished brother of Susan Steeves and her husband Tom; loving uncle of, Alexia, Brianne, Eva, and Tommy. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Douglas and Patricia Toth of Stratford and sister-in-law Meredith as well as many "friends who are family." Steven attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Shelton and graduated from Shelton High School class of 1996. He worked in the produce industry as an assistant manager and quality care inspector. An avid sports fan, Steven was fiercely loyal to his beloved New York teams: Yankees, Jets and Rangers. When not cheering his favorite teams he loved listening to Dave Matthews Band and other 90's music. Calling hours will be on Monday March 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. On Tuesday March 5, 2019 friends who wish to attend may go directly to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church 420 Coram Ave. Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the New York Presbyterian Hospital Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation, 622 West 168 St. New York CIty, NY 10032. Please offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now