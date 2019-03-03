Steven Mullaly

Steven Thomas Mullaly, age 40, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 with his family by his side. He is the beloved husband of nearly 11 years to Jessica (Toth) Mullaly. He was born in New Haven on June 23, 1978, loving son of Thomas and Ann Marie (Achilli) Mullaly of Winter Garden, Florida. He is the cherished brother of Susan Steeves and her husband Tom; loving uncle of, Alexia, Brianne, Eva, and Tommy. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Douglas and Patricia Toth of Stratford and sister-in-law Meredith as well as many "friends who are family." Steven attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Shelton and graduated from Shelton High School class of 1996. He worked in the produce industry as an assistant manager and quality care inspector. An avid sports fan, Steven was fiercely loyal to his beloved New York teams: Yankees, Jets and Rangers. When not cheering his favorite teams he loved listening to Dave Matthews Band and other 90's music. Calling hours will be on Monday March 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. On Tuesday March 5, 2019 friends who wish to attend may go directly to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church 420 Coram Ave. Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the New York Presbyterian Hospital Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation, 622 West 168 St. New York CIty, NY 10032. Please offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary