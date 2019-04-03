Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stevens Alan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevens Alan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stevens Alan Obituary
Alan W. Stevens
Alan W. Stevens, age 58 of Stratford, died on March 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Portland, ME and was the son of Dolores Stevens and the late Kenneth Stevens, Sr.
Alan grew up in Maine and settled in Stratford. He worked for Towne Body Shop in Stratford. Alan is survived by his loving mother, Dolores Stevens, and was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Stevens, Sr., and his brother, Kenneth Stevens, Jr.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment in Union Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now