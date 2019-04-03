|
Alan W. Stevens
Alan W. Stevens, age 58 of Stratford, died on March 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Portland, ME and was the son of Dolores Stevens and the late Kenneth Stevens, Sr.
Alan grew up in Maine and settled in Stratford. He worked for Towne Body Shop in Stratford. Alan is survived by his loving mother, Dolores Stevens, and was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Stevens, Sr., and his brother, Kenneth Stevens, Jr.
Friends may call on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment in Union Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019