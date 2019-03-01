Stewart Walter Smith

Stewart Walter Smith, age 83, lifelong Milford resident, beloved husband of Catherine (Miller) Smith, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Stewart was born on November 11, 1935 in Milford, CT, son of the late Walter and Margaret (Foster) Smith.

Stewart was a retired history teacher at Trumbull High School for over 30 years. Stewart received his B.A. from Moody Bible Institute, master's in education from Wesleyan University, master's in education from Stony Brook University. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and Interim Pastor at The Grace Baptist Church for over 50 years. An avid sports fan, Stewart loved to cook, make wedding cakes and travel. A voracious reader and prolific writer, he was known for his dry and witty sense of humor.

In addition to his wife, Stewart is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynette Smith and husband Santiago, a sister Barbara Ann Smith (Hedmann) Soucy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Donald.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Rd., Milford. Burial will be private. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2019