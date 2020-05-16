Sue Belanger
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Belanger
June 7, 1951 - May 8, 2020On May 8, 2020, Sue died of complications from ALS. She was raised in Manhattan and worked in the decorating industry, and then was the receptionist for the president of Random House Publishing for 5 years. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Kent Belanger of CT. They moved to CT, and in 1988, they bought a David's Cookies franchise on Broadway in New Haven which they expanded into a popular 55 seat eatery/hangout which they renamed Bensons. Susie, did all of the cooking. In 1996, Broadway was restructured, and the Bensons location was razed and replaced by a more upscale business. Sue and Kent then moved to Manhattan in 2001. Susie was home again. They lived there until 2018, when they moved back to downtown New Haven. Sue will be missed by many.
She is survived by her beloved uncle Dulaney (Wendy) Glen, and their special 7 children; wonderful aunt Ackerly of Fairfield and her 4 children; kind stepmother, Marianne Farmer and, and a brother Rudy Farmer and his 2 daughters of Burlington, VT; a caring sister, MaryJay (Jay) Mullowney and their 2 daughters; and a brother Peter Farmer of FL; sister-in-law Margie Belanger of FL; and brother-in-law, Bart Belanger of West Haven, and his son Ty Thompson. A special thanks goes to the staff of the Taft Apartments for making Sue's last years enjoyable while there.
Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Belanger family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved