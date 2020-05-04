Sue Linet

Sue Linet, age 96 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Jewish Home. Born in Philadelphia in 1924, she was the 4th child of Tillie and Sol Rosenberg. After graduating from Overbrook High School, she worked as a bookkeeper in Philadelphia. During World War II, she volunteered to make uniforms for the servicemen. While visiting her brother Bernie in Connecticut, she met the love of her life, Abe Linet. Following their wedding in 1955, she relocated to Connecticut and they bought their house in Trumbull, where she remained for 60 years. Sue loved to garden in her spare time, often picking vegetables and fruit from her garden and making wonderful salads. Her house was always decorated with beautiful flowers that Sue nourished with love.

Sue was a devoted mother who took great pride in her two sons, Leon and Sol. When her little boys became men and chose wives, Sue adored them. Leon and Kathi kept very close to Sue even when they moved away from Connecticut. Sol and Sharon from Orange, Connecticut supported Sue continually as they raised AJ and David, Sue's two grandsons were her pride and joy. Sue's face lit up every time she talked about her family. Besides her immediate family, she sent birthday cards to her nieces and nephews for many years.

After Abe passed away in 1982, Sue continued to be an active auxiliary member of the Trumbull Fire Company, an endeavor she had enjoyed with her volunteer fireman husband for many years. She proudly marched in Trumbull parades. She volunteered for the March of Dimes, and B'nai Torah synagogue in Trumbull.

Sue also loved to play bingo - win or lose, she enjoyed the game with her friends. In the last three years of her life, she was active in the Jewish Home - enjoying meals with friends, creating artwork or watching entertainment. She always had a kind word for everyone. Sue will be sorely missed by Leon, Sol, Sharon, AJ, David, her sister Gerri, brother-in-law, Herb and all her nieces, nephews and cousins that adored her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store