Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery
1740 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Susan Bonney Obituary
Susan E. Bonney
Susan E. Bonney, aged 77, beloved daughter of the late Paul and Alice Bonney, of Milford passed away on March 15, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her sister, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. Interment will directly follow at Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. To view a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
