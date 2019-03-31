|
|
Susan E. Bonney
Susan E. Bonney, aged 77, beloved daughter of the late Paul and Alice Bonney, of Milford passed away on March 15, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her sister, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. Interment will directly follow at Lawncroft Cooperative Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. To view a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019