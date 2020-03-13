|
Susan Belden Cirella
Susan A. Belden Cirella, age 67, beloved wife of Edward J. Cirella of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in Springfield, MA on February 10, 1953, she was a daughter of Betty-Ann Bell Belden of Stratford and the late Edward A. Belden. Susan was a graduate of Bunnell High School and Central Conn. State University, and lived most of her adult life in Shelton before moving to Oxford. Before her retirement, she worked at TEAM, Inc. of Derby a social services non-profit organization that helped people in the community and most recently at Richard O. Belden Dental Clinic in Derby as the office manager. After moving to The Village at Oxford Greens, she became a core member of the Ridge Club Players Theatre Group and was involved in many other activities. She was a former volunteer at the Umbrella Center Domestic Violence Service of Ansonia. Susan spent much of her time and found great enjoyment in caring for her mother, children and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Edward of 45 years and her mother Betty-Ann, survivors include two loving children, Kimberly A. Cirella, her wife Kathryn M. Rado of Albany, CA and David E. Cirella, his wife Tarah Spohn Cirella of Hamden, a sister, Debra L. Halvorsen, her husband Mark of Madison and two cherished grandchildren, Ari F. Cirella and Quinn A. Cirella-Rado as well as many nieces and nephews. Susan cared about supporting services for women. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to causes that were dear to her - The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence, 435 E Main St., Ansonia, CT 06401 and Cancer Couch Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1145, Southport, CT 06890 (www.thecancercouch.com).
Due to the current climate of a rapidly changing health environment and in the best interest of all, calling hours and remembrance service will be delayed until summer 2020.
Arrangements are being coordinated by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020