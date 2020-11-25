Susan H. Dean
Susan Hendren Dean, age 63, died in Virginia Beach, Virginia on September 12, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born December 11, 1956 in Bridgeport to the late William W. Hendren and Jean Siemers Hendren. Susan relocated to Virginia Beach in the 1980s and worked as an accounting and finance specialist at General Electric Mobile Water/Ecolochem, Harbor's Edge, KITCO Fiber Optics, and Fortis Solutions Group. She loved her office families but decided to retire in 2019 so she could travel and visit family. Susan's life passion was being a mom, auntie, and surrogate nana to many children and pets in her life. She successfully raised her two children as a single parent and maintained a happy and love-filled home. She was also a long time member of Parents Without Partners and would regularly open her home to host guests, Super Bowl parties, crab pickings, line dancing, and pizza nights. She also loved coming home to Connecticut to be with family and friends who cherish those many memories. Susan was a fun-loving and caring woman who could bring laughter and comfort to anyone who came into her life. She is joining her older brother, Billy, her parents, Bill and Jean, and her Auntie Janet in heaven and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her children, Jacob and Sarah Dean, and their partners, Abigayil Dean and Jeffrey Fredericks; her brother, Kenny Hendren and his wife, Marianne, and sister-in-law Nancy Hendren; nieces and nephews, Jason Hendren, Robert Hendren, Nolan Hendren, Lauren Murphy, and Meredith Walter; and great-nephews and niece, Joseph, Joshua, Quinn, Brennan, and Maris. A celebration of life will be held in Hampton Roads in Spring/Summer of 2021 once COVID-related restrictions have been lifted.