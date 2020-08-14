1/1
Susan Feller
Susan Feller, age 59, of Monroe, passed away August 13, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Susan was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Raymond and Ann Feller. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing. During her career she worked at Bridgeport Hospital, the V.N.A., Metropolitan Life and the Community Health Center Association of CT.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Carol Ann Feller. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Deborah Feller; her nephews Joseph Feller, Patick Feller and Peter Cosco and nine great-grandnieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT and at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, 707 Monroe, Turnpike Monroe, CT. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required at both the church and the funeral home. Kindly practice social distancing guidelines. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
10:30 AM
St. Jude's Church
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
