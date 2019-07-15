Susan Lee Flemming

Susan Lee (Bertsch) Flemming, age 72, of Trumbull, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Her unfailing faith gave her strength and comfort through her life and especially during her final days. Susan is remembered for her love, kindness, generosity, and volunteer work. Susan cherished her family, especially her beloved Robert of 51 years. Born October 5, 1946, to Sylvan Lee and Alice Bertsch in Elgin, Illinois, she was raised in Bluffton, Indiana and graduated from Bluffton High School. Susan's lifelong love for education and helping others is evident through her education and employment. She obtained a degree in elementary education in 1969 from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, where she met her husband. She enriched the lives of many children at Theodore Roosevelt School in Bridgeport; Daniels Farm, Center, and Long Hill Schools in Trumbull; and Discovery Museum in Bridgeport, where she became the head of the Wonder Workshop. She additionally received a Master of Science Degree in Audio Visual Education in 1975 from the University of Bridgeport and a Masters in Library Science degree from Southern Connecticut State University on 2002. With these degrees, she assisted many patrons as a reference librarian at the Bridgeport Library. A true volunteer at heart, she was active in Girl Scouts while her daughters were Girl Scouts, in Parent Teacher Associations, and was on the Benefit Committee of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony, serving as the Auction Chairperson for many years. Susan became interested in choral music in high school and shared her beautiful voice in choirs at Grace Episcopal Church in Trumbull and Nichols United Methodist Church in Trumbull for many years. She was active at the Church of the Apostles (Anglican) in Fairfield for the past 13 years. Her past times included sewing, card making, jewelry making, sailing, and traveling throughout the United States and wonderful international destinations. Even while afflicted with cancer, she climbed the ruins of Machu Pichu and toured other places in Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. Susan is survived by her husband Robert J. Flemming, Jr. of Trumbull; her mother Alice Bertsch of Sebastian, Florida; her sister Carey (Bertsch) Calame and husband Bill of Troutman, North Carolina; her brother John Bertsch and his wife Susie of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her sister Mary Bertsch and husband Michael Durski of Henderson, Nevada; her children Anjanette Flemming of Reston, Virginia, Catherine (Flemming) Goyette and husband John of Monroe, and Kenneth Flemming and wife Brooke of Naugatuck; and six grandchildren, Evelyn Goyette, Alexandra Flemming, Nicolai Flemming, Braeden Goyette, Ezekiel Flemming, and Coralina Goyette. Susan is predeceased by her granddaughter Alyssa Grace Flemming. Her children and grandchildren were among the loves of her life. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4-7 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. "Being kind to others will make them happy and you will have happiness in return in life. If you have to choose between anything, choose to be kind and generous." ~Susan Flemming In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Bridgeport Symphony Society (446 University Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604), American Red Cross (redcross.org), or another charity of your choosing, in memory of Susan. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 16, 2019