Susan E. Fuller (Longueil)

Jan 23, 1950 - June 28, 2020Susan Elaine Fuller (born Susan E Longueil) entered peaceful rest Sunday, June 28 at the age of 70. She was a Stamford native and Rippowam High School graduate of the class of 1968. She married her late husband, Kent Bruce Fuller, in 1980 and moved to Stratford, Connecticut, where she raised her son, David Fuller, in 1984. She was a passionate parrot owner and animal lover, and a Mets and Rangers fan. She loved Christmas and baking countless cookies, pies and pastries around the holidays. Her fondest memory was rocking out to the Beetles at Shea Stadium and Bob Dylan. She was survived by her son, David, mother, Florence Longueil. She was predeceased by her husband, Kent Bruce Fuller, her father, Alan L. Longueil, Sr., and her brother, Alan J, Longueil, Jr. A celebration of life will be commemorated in October. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Connecticut Parrot Rescue would honor her passion for parrots.



