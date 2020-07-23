1/1
Susan Fuller
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Fuller (Longueil)
Jan 23, 1950 - June 28, 2020Susan Elaine Fuller (born Susan E Longueil) entered peaceful rest Sunday, June 28 at the age of 70. She was a Stamford native and Rippowam High School graduate of the class of 1968. She married her late husband, Kent Bruce Fuller, in 1980 and moved to Stratford, Connecticut, where she raised her son, David Fuller, in 1984. She was a passionate parrot owner and animal lover, and a Mets and Rangers fan. She loved Christmas and baking countless cookies, pies and pastries around the holidays. Her fondest memory was rocking out to the Beetles at Shea Stadium and Bob Dylan. She was survived by her son, David, mother, Florence Longueil. She was predeceased by her husband, Kent Bruce Fuller, her father, Alan L. Longueil, Sr., and her brother, Alan J, Longueil, Jr. A celebration of life will be commemorated in October. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Connecticut Parrot Rescue would honor her passion for parrots.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford
2591 MAIN ST
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-0758
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MCDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved