Susan G. Balash

Susan Gail Balash, aged 60, passed away suddenly at her home on April 26, 2019. Born Susan Card on March 16, 1959 in Bridgeport to Raymond Card and Lois Paquette Card, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Balash Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer, Sarah and husband Dustin Steller, and Kelly and Brandon Walters, and most importantly, the light of her life, her granddaughter Josephina. She is also survived by her parents, and siblings Lois Straz, Chris Card, Bruce Card, Carol Card, Joan Card and Mark Card and their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A lifelong resident of Stratford, she was a teacher's aide at Second Hill Lane Elementary. She cherished the time she spent with all her wonderful children until she retired last summer. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. She will be missed more than words can say.

The hours of visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. All other services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Second Hill Lane Elementary School in Stratford in Sue's name. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary