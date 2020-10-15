Susan Gouveia

Susan M. Gouveia
Susan Maceyunas Gouveia, age 53, of Stratford, formerly of Shelton and Trumbull, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. Susan was born in Bridgeport on July 31,1967 to the late Edward and Elsie (Gayda) Maceyunas. She was a 1985 graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Trumbull and attended Housatonic Community College. Susan is a former employee of Scap Auto Group, Steven's Ford, Zee Buick and Davita Health. Survivors include her beloved children, Michael, and Alyssa Gouveia; devoted brother, Edward Maceyunas and his wife Christina. Godmother, Gerry Gajda and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her Maternal and Paternal grandparents, Michael and Pauline Gayda and Edward and Pauline Maceyunas, and her godfather, James Maceyunas. Susan was an avid cook and baker and especially loved baking with her Grandma, Mom and children at the holidays. She was very active in the PTA at Jane Ryan elementary school. She was very proud of her children and their participation in the Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band, especially the Cavalcade of Bands. Susan had a great love for Boston Terriers, the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21st at 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Inurnment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to MCCA, McDonough House, 38 Old Ridgebury Lane, Danbury, CT. "God Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference." For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com