Susan Jean Grey
Susan Jean Grey, age 63 of Stratford passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 suddenly in her home. She is the step daughter of Donna Palier and the Fiancée of Louis LaPrade.
Susan was born in Bridgeport on November 4, 1955 to the late Robert Palier and the late Shirley Simonelli. She was a graduate of Bunnell High School. Sue had a career in the medical field as a CNA and then a physical therapy aide before retiring. Sue enjoyed the wind in her hair riding on a Harley, going on runs and benefits. She loved camping with Lou and their dog Louie relaxing around the campfire in Bantam, CT. Sue enjoyed spending time in her yard enjoying the flowers that she grew. One of her favorite things to do was watching old westerns with Lou. She also loved playing with her grand dog Zena. Most importantly she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren's many activities.
Sue is survived by her son Paul Grey Jr. and wife Marcie and daughter Brooke Barbee and husband Jonathan all of Stratford. Her sisters Maureen Ezarik and husband Bill, Tammy Buchanan and husband Pat, and brother in-law Glen Everlith.
Sue was known as "Nina" to her grandchildren Alissa Grey, Will Ocasio, Adrianna, Nathan, and Jordyn Barbee.
She also leaves behind her ex husband Paul Grey Sr., Teresa Barbee who she loved like a daughter, and several niece and nephews.
Susan was predeceased by her sister Linda Everlith whom she missed dearly.
A Funeral Service will take place for Susan on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Friends my greet the family from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Burial will be private. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 16, 2019