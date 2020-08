Susan E Kinsey

August 8, 2020 Susan E Kinsey age 63 passed away from kidney disease. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol & Bill Schueler.

Sue graduated From CCSC with a teaching degree.

She worked in graphic design, insurance and photography.

She loved traveling, the Arts, cooking, crafts and adventures. She was full of Love and generosity and will be missed by all.



