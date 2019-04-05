Dr. Susan Lee LaForest

Dr. Susan LaForest, 65, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Trumbull, CT, a native of North Adams, MA passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Branford, CT.

She was a daughter of Helen (Bourdon) and Herman Edward LaForest of North Adams, MA. Dr. LaForest is survived by her beloved son, Sam Manandhar, and her beloved sister, Carol Wagner of McPherson, KS. She also leaves a sister, Teresa McClain and brother, Paul LaForest of Clarksburg, MA and two brothers, Robert and Daniel LaForest, of North Adams, MA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins including a special cousin, Sandy Lloyd of North Adams; two much-loved aunts, Ruth Richardson of Williamstown, MA, and Joan Brown of North Adams, MA; an uncle, Richard LaForest of Lehigh Acres, FL and her longtime companion, Wilfredo Rosado. She was predeceased by a brother, William.

Dr. LaForest dedicated much time and energy to her studies and was a lifelong learner. She graduated from Drury High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elms College and a Master of Science degree in education from the University of Bridgeport and an advanced degree in educational administration from Fairfield University. She earned her Doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL where she was honored with the outstanding dissertation award.

Dr. LaForest was also a lifelong educator. She worked passionately teaching elementary and high school students in Connecticut Public Schools as well as college students. Additionally, she worked as a curriculum specialist for the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) in Hartford, CT, and as an administrator for the New York State Department of Education. She worked as an administrator in the Adams Cheshire Regional Schools; as a professor at Fairfield University as well as community colleges in CT. She was active in professional educational organizations. Most recently, Dr. LaForest worked as a professor at Barry University in Miami.

Dr. LaForest believed in giving back to her community and was active in literacy volunteer activities. She was a former Peace Corps volunteer serving in Kathmandu, Nepal for two years and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Westport, CT where she was a member for more than 25 years.

In her spare time, Dr. LaForest loved to travel and take cruises, swim and snorkel, and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She enthusiastically attended theater, concerts, and plays. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and writing and delighted in learning about other cultures and speaking several foreign languages. Above all, she treasured spending time with her son, Sam.

Memorial services will take place on a date to be determined in North Adams, MA and at the Unitarian Church of Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the . To add to the Book of Memories, please visit: www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Unitarian Church in Westport, CT at 4pm. 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport, CT 06880.