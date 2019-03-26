Susan M. Lazarecki

Susan M. Lazarecki, age 64, former wife and longtime friend of Stephen, passed away Sunday, March 24 at home surrounded by her loving family. Susan was born in Bridgeport on July 18, 1954 to the late Michael and Shirley (Couture) DiNatale. Susan was a longtime retail leader who took pride in the development of her team. She was determined to drive success and growth. Susan's love for her family and sunny weather allowed her to live in Connecticut and Florida. She enjoyed relaxing on the beach, working in the yard or just enjoying a good meal with her closest friends and family. She was so talented on many levels. Her passion for fashion and design created an outlet for her to express herself. Susan's energy was unapparelled, always on the go, ready to live it up. She loved a good beat and for anyone who was around her was always in for a great time. Words cannot express how missed she will be.

Susan survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer Jarrell of Boca Raton FL, Lisa and her husband Matthew Delbene of Stratford, Julie Lazarecki of Milford, step-daughter Carie Lazarecki of Ansonia. Grandchildren, Ryan, Gianna and Rhys. Brother Michael DiNatale and his wife Michelle of Seymour, sisters Nancy Velazquez and husband Christopher of Stratford and Laurie DiNatale of Norwalk.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. at The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford. A Prayer Service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be private.