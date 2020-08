Susan McGuireSusan Ellen McVey McGuire, age 77, of Fairfield, beloved wife of John McGuire, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of services. A complete obituary can be seen at www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com